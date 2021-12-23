Does D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Look Expensive At $1.95? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw 2.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at $0.05 or 2.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $638.80M. That closing price of HEPS’s stock is at a discount of -681.03% from its 52-week high price of $15.23 and is indicating a premium of 4.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.63%, in the last five days HEPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/16/21 when the stock touched $1.95 price level, adding 10.96% to its value on the day. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s shares saw a change of -85.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.45% in past 5-day. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) showed a performance of -38.29% in past 30-days.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $242.01 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $343.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -260.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.20%.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.60% institutions for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at HEPS for having 19.2 million shares of worth $131.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Genesis Investment Management, LLP, which was holding about 13.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $92.91 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Institutional Intl Funds-Emerging Mkts Eq F are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.7 million shares of worth $48.68 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.