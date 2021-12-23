CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) 5.13% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at -$0.01 or -1.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.36M. That most recent trading price of CWBR’s stock is at a discount of -482.05% from its 52-week high price of $2.27 and is indicating a premium of 5.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days CWBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 13.33% to its value on the day. CohBar Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.44% in past 5-day. CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) showed a performance of -19.79% in past 30-days.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CohBar Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.90% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.50% during past 5 years.

CWBR Dividends

CohBar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders