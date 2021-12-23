Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Has Recovered -14.65% To Date, But An Additional -115.3% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) saw 1.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.61 trading at $0.57 or 6.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $263.89M. That closing price of CODX’s stock is at a discount of -115.3% from its 52-week high price of $20.69 and is indicating a premium of 27.06% from its 52-week low price of $7.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 469.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.31%, in the last five days CODX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $9.61 price level, adding 4.09% to its value on the day. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.50% in past 5-day. Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) showed a performance of 10.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -201.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.09% for stock’s current value.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Co-Diagnostics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.32% while that of industry is 20.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.40% in the current quarter and calculating -60.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.32 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.00% during past 5 years.

CODX Dividends

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.43% institutions for Co-Diagnostics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CODX for having 1.85 million shares of worth $15.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $6.6 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.11 million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.