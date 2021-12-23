Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Has Recovered 32.61% To Date, But An Additional -6.09% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $65.32 trading at $0.7 or 1.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.65B. That most recent trading price of ADM’s stock is at a discount of -6.09% from its 52-week high price of $69.30 and is indicating a premium of 25.23% from its 52-week low price of $48.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days ADM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $65.32 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s shares saw a change of 28.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.71% in past 5-day. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) showed a performance of -2.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.9% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $63.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.55% for stock’s current value.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.49% while that of industry is 30.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.10% in the current quarter and calculating -1.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.78 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $16.71 billion and $17.98 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.40% while estimating it to be 10.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

ADM Dividends

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 24 and January 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.34% institutions for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ADM for having 56.74 million shares of worth $3.44 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 10.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, which was holding about 51.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.1 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.79 million shares of worth $956.6 million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $758.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.