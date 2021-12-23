AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Reduces -11.00% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.53 trading at -$0.06 or -1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $455.72M. That closing price of APPH’s stock is at a discount of -847.02% from its 52-week high price of $42.90 and is indicating a premium of 2.43% from its 52-week low price of $4.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AppHarvest Inc. (APPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.31%, in the last five days APPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/16/21 when the stock touched $4.53 price level, adding 11.7% to its value on the day. AppHarvest Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.00% in past 5-day. AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) showed a performance of -18.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -209.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -120.75% for stock’s current value.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $350k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.12% institutions for AppHarvest Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at APPH for having 13.57 million shares of worth $217.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 13.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Inclusive Capital Partners, LP, which was holding about 8.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.78 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.84 million shares of worth $32.26 million or 3.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.