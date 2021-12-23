After A -0.10% Drop In Share Price, Is Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.66 trading at -$0.02 or -0.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.37B. That closing price of ZUO’s stock is at a discount of -18.26% from its 52-week high price of $23.25 and is indicating a premium of 34.99% from its 52-week low price of $12.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 941.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.10%, in the last five days ZUO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/16/21 when the stock touched $19.66 price level, adding 1.7% to its value on the day. Zuora Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.81% in past 5-day. Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) showed a performance of -3.34% in past 30-days.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zuora Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.22% while that of industry is -0.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.54 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $87.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.00% during past 5 years.

ZUO Dividends

Zuora Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.27% institutions for Zuora Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZUO for having 11.26 million shares of worth $186.66 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, which was holding about 7.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $130.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.18 million shares of worth $52.78 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $46.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.