Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Rebounded 45.35% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.20 trading at $0.23 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.99B. That closing price of ANF’s stock is at a discount of -43.19% from its 52-week high price of $48.97 and is indicating a premium of 45.35% from its 52-week low price of $18.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days ANF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/16/21 when the stock touched $34.20 price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s shares saw a change of 67.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.49% in past 5-day. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) showed a performance of -27.30% in past 30-days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 760.27% while that of industry is 32.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.10% in the current quarter and calculating -2.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $894.71 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.24 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -404.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.00%.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.63% institutions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ANF for having 10.2 million shares of worth $349.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 16.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $236.56 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.19 million shares of worth $178.83 million or 6.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $60.02 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.