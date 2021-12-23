12-Month Price Target For BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Now Sits At $20.00

In last trading session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.96 trading at -$0.3 or -3.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $624.62M. That closing price of BLU’s stock is at a discount of -23.62% from its 52-week high price of $9.84 and is indicating a premium of 67.34% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.63%, in the last five days BLU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $7.96 price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. BELLUS Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 160.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.50% in past 5-day. BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) showed a performance of 29.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.02 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -151.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.7% for stock’s current value.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BELLUS Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 141.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -70.37% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.91% institutions for BELLUS Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at BLU for having 4.97 million shares of worth $15.45 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., which was holding about 4.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.77 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 70040.0 shares of worth $0.43 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38028.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.