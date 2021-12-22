Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Future Potential?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.09B, closed the recent trade at $4.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.70% during that session. The SID stock price is -143.06% off its 52-week high price of $10.33 and 16.24% above the 52-week low of $3.56. The 3-month trading volume is 4.30 million shares.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Sporting -0.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the SID stock price touched $4.25 or saw a rise of 5.76%. Year-to-date, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have moved -28.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have changed 12.63%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.43 while the price target rests at a high of $7.98. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -87.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.24% from the levels at last check today.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 250.00%, compared to -6.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.55 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 112.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.91%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.37 at a share yield of 8.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.99% with a share float percentage of 2.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.45 million shares worth more than $33.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 5.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.21 million and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 3.78 million shares of worth $33.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $25.08 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.