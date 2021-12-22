Why Should We Buy Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Stock?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.66B, closed the last trade at $61.85 per share which meant it gained $3.36 on the day or 5.74% during that session. The SGMS stock price is -45.84% off its 52-week high price of $90.20 and 40.36% above the 52-week low of $36.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 873.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Sporting 5.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the SGMS stock price touched $61.85 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Scientific Games Corporation shares have moved 49.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) have changed -8.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $87.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.24% from current levels.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scientific Games Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 133.06%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 121.10% and 142.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $829.62 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $866.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years.

SGMS Dividends

Scientific Games Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.29% with a share float percentage of 93.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scientific Games Corporation having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $361.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 9.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fine Capital Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 9.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $351.33 million and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 2.29 million shares of worth $88.2 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $75.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.