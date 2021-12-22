When Is Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Going To Be Good Investment?

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.74B, closed the last trade at $15.05 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 6.29% during that session. The CXM stock price is -76.08% off its 52-week high price of $26.50 and 19.47% above the 52-week low of $12.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 637.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Sporting 6.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the CXM stock price touched $15.05 or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Sprinklr Inc. shares have moved -14.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have changed -9.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.33% from current levels.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.49% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $121.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.96% with a share float percentage of 16.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprinklr Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.