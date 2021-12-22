When Is Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Going To Be Good Investment?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has a beta value of 4.40 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.35B, closed the last trade at $36.82 per share which meant it gained $2.16 on the day or 6.23% during that session. The MTDR stock price is -28.27% off its 52-week high price of $47.23 and 69.47% above the 52-week low of $11.24. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

Sporting 6.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the MTDR stock price touched $36.82 or saw a rise of 4.26%. Year-to-date, Matador Resources Company shares have moved 205.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) have changed -9.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.64% from current levels.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Matador Resources Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 621.43%, compared to -16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 325.90% and 140.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 86.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440.75 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $515.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $224.24 million and $268.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 96.60% for the current quarter and 92.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -781.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.40%.

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.52% with a share float percentage of 94.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matador Resources Company having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.88 million shares worth more than $641.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $451.63 million and represent 10.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.32% shares in the company for having 7.41 million shares of worth $310.12 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $114.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.