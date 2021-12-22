What Are The Chances Of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd. (NISN) Being A Good Investment?

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.01M, closed the last trade at $3.34 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 6.71% during that session. The NISN stock price is -646.71% off its 52-week high price of $24.94 and 9.58% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 206.15K shares.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) trade information

Sporting 6.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the NISN stock price touched $3.34 or saw a rise of 13.92%. Year-to-date, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd shares have moved -81.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) have changed -53.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.77% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

NISN Dividends

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on December 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.68% with a share float percentage of 11.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $3.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Credit Suisse AG held 1.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.79 million and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 14252.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 11226.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.