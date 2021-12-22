Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Gains 2.95%, Causing Bears To Win

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.66B, closed the recent trade at $3.66 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.95% during that session. The TKC stock price is -66.67% off its 52-week high price of $6.10 and 22.13% above the 52-week low of $2.85. The 3-month trading volume is 877.77K shares.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) trade information

Sporting 2.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the TKC stock price touched $3.66 or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares have moved -33.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have changed -12.53%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.11%, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 71.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.20%.

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.35 at a share yield of 9.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.58% with a share float percentage of 3.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.78 million shares worth more than $50.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 4.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.09 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 4.45 million shares of worth $20.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.09 million shares of worth $4.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.