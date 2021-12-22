Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO)’s -4.68% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the last trade at $14.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -4.68% during that session. The SOVO stock price is -23.83% off its 52-week high price of $17.41 and 10.1% above the 52-week low of $12.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 698.17K shares.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information

Sporting -4.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the SOVO stock price touched $14.06 or saw a rise of 18.54%. Year-to-date, Sovos Brands Inc. shares have moved 3.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) have changed -6.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.91% from current levels.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 139.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.43%.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.98% with a share float percentage of 69.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sovos Brands Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust with over 7000.0 shares worth more than $97650.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust held 0.01% of shares outstanding.