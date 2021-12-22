Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.00M, closed the recent trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.67% during that session. The NERV stock price is -303.23% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 12.9% above the 52-week low of $0.81. The 3-month trading volume is 676.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Sporting 1.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the NERV stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares have moved -60.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have changed -18.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -975.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -545.16% from the levels at last check today.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,800.00%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.60% and 4.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $330k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.65% with a share float percentage of 60.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minerva Neurosciences Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 9.61 million shares worth more than $16.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 22.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.14 million and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 12.17% shares in the company for having 5.2 million shares of worth $9.57 million while later fund manager owns 4.27 million shares of worth $7.86 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 10.00% of company’s outstanding stock.