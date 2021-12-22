Shares Of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Loss -4.07% In A Month

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $954.24M, closed the last trade at $19.10 per share which meant it gained $1.32 on the day or 7.42% during that session. The HA stock price is -64.29% off its 52-week high price of $31.38 and 11.83% above the 52-week low of $16.84. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Sporting 7.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the HA stock price touched $19.10 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares have moved 7.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have changed -4.07%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.28%, compared to 30.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.10% and 81.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $526.5 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $566.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.70% over the past 5 years.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 24 and January 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.75% with a share float percentage of 81.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hawaiian Holdings Inc. having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.13 million shares worth more than $198.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.52 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.18% shares in the company for having 4.19 million shares of worth $102.08 million while later fund manager owns 3.45 million shares of worth $83.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.73% of company’s outstanding stock.