Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Drops -1.79%, Marking Lose By Bears

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.48B, closed the recent trade at $32.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The PSTG stock price is -4.39% off its 52-week high price of $33.78 and 48.11% above the 52-week low of $16.79. The 3-month trading volume is 3.77 million shares.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Sporting -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the PSTG stock price touched $32.36 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Pure Storage Inc. shares have moved 45.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have changed 19.00%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pure Storage Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 173.91%, compared to 38.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.70%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $627.79 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $511.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -32.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 76.68%.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.56% with a share float percentage of 88.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pure Storage Inc. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.41 million shares worth more than $639.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 25.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $638.45 million and represent 8.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.27% shares in the company for having 15.28 million shares of worth $384.46 million while later fund manager owns 8.69 million shares of worth $233.28 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.