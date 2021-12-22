Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) Forecast To Gain 56.34% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $809.37M, closed the last trade at $4.96 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The NRDY stock price is -171.98% off its 52-week high price of $13.49 and 5.04% above the 52-week low of $4.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Sporting 1.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the NRDY stock price touched $4.96 or saw a rise of 10.79%. Year-to-date, Nerdy Inc. shares have moved -55.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) have changed -20.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -162.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.45% from current levels.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nerdy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.24%, compared to 16.50% for the industry.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.29% with a share float percentage of 84.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nerdy Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenvale Capital, LLP with over 6.97 million shares worth more than $69.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Greenvale Capital, LLP held 15.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Light Street Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.29 million and represent 12.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.21% shares in the company for having 2.34 million shares of worth $23.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.83 million shares of worth $18.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.06% of company’s outstanding stock.