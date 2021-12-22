MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Shares Have Declined -60.89% Year To Date

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.24B, closed the last trade at $10.32 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 8.86% during that session. The MNSO stock price is -241.18% off its 52-week high price of $35.21 and 10.37% above the 52-week low of $9.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 555.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Sporting 8.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the MNSO stock price touched $10.32 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares have moved -60.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) have changed -26.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MINISO Group Holding Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.38%, compared to 32.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $385.81 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $431.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 73.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.95%.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 1.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.02% with a share float percentage of 21.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MINISO Group Holding Limited having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 7.57 million shares worth more than $157.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 3.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD, with the holding of over 5.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.54 million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 2.58 million shares of worth $53.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $20.9 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.