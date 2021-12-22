Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $112.79M, closed the recent trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The MDNA stock price is -286.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 16.95% above the 52-week low of $1.47. The 3-month trading volume is 163.82K shares.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the MDNA stock price touched $1.77 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved -63.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) have changed -21.20%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.48 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -577.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -209.6% from the levels at last check today.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.56%, compared to 7.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.60% over the past 5 years.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.26% with a share float percentage of 13.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $3.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 1.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University, with the holding of over 0.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 million and represent 1.79% of shares outstanding.