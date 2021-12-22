McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) investors to reap big returns again

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $407.61M, closed the recent trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.78% during that session. The MUX stock price is -87.91% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 12.09% above the 52-week low of $0.80. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Sporting 3.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the MUX stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, McEwen Mining Inc. shares have moved -10.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) have changed -20.00%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that McEwen Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.06%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.27 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.90% over the past 5 years.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.04% with a share float percentage of 37.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 24.26 million shares worth more than $33.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 13.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.96 million and represent 2.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 21.53 million shares of worth $24.76 million while later fund manager owns 11.23 million shares of worth $12.91 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.