Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47B, closed the last trade at $56.97 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.04% during that session. The KLIC stock price is -32.16% off its 52-week high price of $75.29 and 45.16% above the 52-week low of $31.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) trade information

Sporting 0.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the KLIC stock price touched $56.97 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares have moved 79.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have changed -0.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $68.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.36% from current levels.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.35%, compared to 36.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 600.00% and 54.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 140.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $469.11 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $410.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 600.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

KLIC Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 0.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.18% with a share float percentage of 100.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.43 million shares worth more than $576.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 4.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $298.05 million and represent 7.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 4.14 million shares of worth $290.87 million while later fund manager owns 3.43 million shares of worth $210.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.54% of company’s outstanding stock.