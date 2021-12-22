Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 2.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.71B, closed the last trade at $48.20 per share which meant it gained $2.85 on the day or 6.28% during that session. The ITCI stock price is -1.66% off its 52-week high price of $49.00 and 42.12% above the 52-week low of $27.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 564.50K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) trade information

Sporting 6.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the ITCI stock price touched $48.20 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares have moved 51.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have changed 19.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $88.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.01% from current levels.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.43%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.20% and -27.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 286.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.15 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.86 million and $12.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 295.10% for the current quarter and 134.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.10% over the past 5 years.

ITCI Dividends

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.61% with a share float percentage of 96.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.08 million shares worth more than $413.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 8.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $302.83 million and represent 9.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.17% shares in the company for having 3.39 million shares of worth $146.19 million while later fund manager owns 2.14 million shares of worth $79.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.