How Will Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.41B, closed the last trade at $354.82 per share which meant it gained $23.75 on the day or 7.17% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -14.14% off its 52-week high price of $405.00 and 47.94% above the 52-week low of $184.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Sporting 7.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the SNOW stock price touched $354.82 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Snowflake Inc. shares have moved 26.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have changed -9.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $399.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $310.00 while the price target rests at a high of $575.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.63% from current levels.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snowflake Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.60%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.60% and 62.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 93.90%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $305.51 million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $339.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -48.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.14%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.40% with a share float percentage of 66.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snowflake Inc. having a total of 864 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ICONIQ Capital, LLC with over 33.12 million shares worth more than $8.01 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, ICONIQ Capital, LLC held 11.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 24.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.03 billion and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $607.06 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $273.0 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.