How Is The Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.27M, closed the recent trade at $6.73 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 5.85% during that session. The VLON stock price is -53.94% off its 52-week high price of $10.36 and 46.36% above the 52-week low of $3.61. The 3-month trading volume is 726.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Sporting 5.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the VLON stock price touched $6.73 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -15.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) have changed 43.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -78.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -78.31% from the levels at last check today.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.28%, compared to 7.30% for the industry.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.68% with a share float percentage of 12.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $1.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., with the holding of over 74935.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 9542.0 shares of worth $45419.0 while later fund manager owns 8299.0 shares of worth $39503.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.