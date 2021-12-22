How Is Cazoo Group Ltd.(NYSE: CZOO) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.67B, closed the recent trade at $6.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.54% during that session. The CZOO stock price is -130.83% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 3.17% above the 52-week low of $5.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 985.54K shares.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Sporting -3.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the CZOO stock price touched $6.00 or saw a rise of 6.83%. Year-to-date, Cazoo Group Ltd shares have moved -47.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) have changed -31.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.61% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.60% for the industry.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 126.77% with a share float percentage of 148.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cazoo Group Ltd having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 34.43 million shares worth more than $267.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 30.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 32.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.32 million and represent 29.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Merger Fund, The. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 0.77 million shares of worth $5.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $5.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.