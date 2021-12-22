Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.71B, closed the recent trade at $11.41 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.80% during that session. The CCCS stock price is -41.19% off its 52-week high price of $16.11 and 24.8% above the 52-week low of $8.58. The 3-month trading volume is 689.87K shares.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) trade information

Sporting 0.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the CCCS stock price touched $11.41 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. shares have moved -14.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) have changed -12.86%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.43% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.20% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $183.02 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $183.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.01% with a share float percentage of 101.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International Corporation with over 373.13 million shares worth more than $3.92 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Advent International Corporation held 61.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., with the holding of over 53.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $557.9 million and represent 8.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.90% shares in the company for having 5.46 million shares of worth $57.36 million while later fund manager owns 4.78 million shares of worth $50.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.