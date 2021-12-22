Does ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential? – Marketing Sentinel
Does ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has a beta value of 3.28 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.55M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.41% during that session. The IO stock price is -409.52% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $0.98. The 3-month trading volume is 4.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

Sporting -5.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the IO stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 28.08%. Year-to-date, ION Geophysical Corporation shares have moved -56.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) have changed -35.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.70 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -471.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -252.38% from current levels.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ION Geophysical Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.17%, compared to 27.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.20% and 53.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -36.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.39 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $26.44 million and $27.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.30% for the current quarter and -20.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 23.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.00%.

IO Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.20% with a share float percentage of 29.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ION Geophysical Corporation having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gates Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.95 million shares worth more than $3.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Gates Capital Management, Inc. held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 million and represent 2.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $1.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

