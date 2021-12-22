CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $310.66M, closed the last trade at $5.98 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 4.91% during that session. The CURI stock price is -301.34% off its 52-week high price of $24.00 and 6.86% above the 52-week low of $5.57. The 3-month trading volume is 525.94K shares.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

Sporting 4.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the CURI stock price touched $5.98 or saw a rise of 7.57%. Year-to-date, CuriosityStream Inc. shares have moved -57.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have changed -25.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -318.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -67.22% from current levels.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CuriosityStream Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.43%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 79.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.68 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.74 million and $11.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 125.10% for the current quarter and 138.40% for the next.

CURI Dividends

CuriosityStream Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.16% with a share float percentage of 40.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CuriosityStream Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Times Square Capital Management, LLC with over 1.95 million shares worth more than $26.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Times Square Capital Management, LLC held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.91 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 1.24 million shares of worth $16.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $9.93 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.