Could InMode Ltd. (INMD)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.06B, closed the last trade at $70.41 per share which meant it gained $4.34 on the day or 6.57% during that session. The INMD stock price is -40.99% off its 52-week high price of $99.27 and 67.9% above the 52-week low of $22.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Sporting 6.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the INMD stock price touched $70.41 or saw a rise of 0.35%. Year-to-date, InMode Ltd. shares have moved 196.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have changed -20.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $98.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $95.00 while the price target rests at a high of $103.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.92% from current levels.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 48.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.06 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $52.6 million and $75.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.80% for the current quarter and 17.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 10.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.70%.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.34% with a share float percentage of 100.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InMode Ltd. having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 3.16 million shares worth more than $149.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 2.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.27 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $70.14 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $48.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.