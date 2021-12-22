Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 2.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.96M, closed the last trade at $1.80 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 5.88% during that session. The CEMI stock price is -386.11% off its 52-week high price of $8.75 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $1.56. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) trade information

Sporting 5.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the CEMI stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 7.22%. Year-to-date, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares have moved -62.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have changed -10.00%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.75%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.40% and 45.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.5 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.27 million and $10.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.00% for the current quarter and 29.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -65.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

CEMI Dividends

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.51% with a share float percentage of 17.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chembio Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.86 million shares worth more than $2.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC, with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 million and represent 2.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.91% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $1.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $0.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.