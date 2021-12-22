Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 3.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.84M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -560.29% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 54.41% above the 52-week low of $0.31. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Sporting -2.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the CHEK stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 6.85%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved 47.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed -19.63%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -341.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -194.12% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Check-Cap Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -150.00%, compared to 17.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.40% and 33.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.30% over the past 5 years.

CHEK Dividends

Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.36% with a share float percentage of 7.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Check-Cap Ltd. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 3.05 million shares worth more than $2.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 57.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.41 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 69.45% shares in the company for having 3.7 million shares of worth $3.31 million while later fund manager owns 58636.0 shares of worth $51382.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.