Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)’s 4.82% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has a beta value of 4.07 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $27.84 per share which meant it gained $1.28 on the day or 4.82% during that session. The BLNK stock price is -131.68% off its 52-week high price of $64.50 and 10.2% above the 52-week low of $25.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Sporting 4.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the BLNK stock price touched $27.84 or saw a rise of 9.82%. Year-to-date, Blink Charging Co. shares have moved -34.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have changed -35.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.72% from current levels.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blink Charging Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -111.86%, compared to 24.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.30% and -16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 162.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.34 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.20% over the past 5 years.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.31% with a share float percentage of 46.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blink Charging Co. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Advisors LP with over 3.28 million shares worth more than $134.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, First Trust Advisors LP held 13.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.96 million and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 11.33% shares in the company for having 2.8 million shares of worth $96.55 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $41.36 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.08% of company’s outstanding stock.