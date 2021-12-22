BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) has seen 2.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.31M, closed the last trade at $4.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.51% during that session. The BRTX stock price is -2788.4% off its 52-week high price of $132.00 and 4.6% above the 52-week low of $4.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.43K shares.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) trade information

Sporting -1.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the BRTX stock price touched $4.57 or saw a rise of 8.23%. Year-to-date, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. shares have moved -83.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) have changed -33.28%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -709.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -709.63% from current levels.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.87% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.40% for the industry.

BRTX Dividends

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.06% with a share float percentage of 0.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioRestorative Therapies Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tradition Wealth Management, LLC with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $12000.0. As of Jun 29, 2021, Tradition Wealth Management, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.