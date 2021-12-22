ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $592.70M, closed the last trade at $3.11 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.65% during that session. The ATIP stock price is -319.61% off its 52-week high price of $13.05 and 14.47% above the 52-week low of $2.66. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

Sporting 0.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days. Year-to-date, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares have moved -71.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have changed -15.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.54% from current levels.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.74% over the past 6 months, compared to -2.40% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170.42 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $175.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.72% with a share float percentage of 89.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATI Physical Therapy Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International Corporation with over 115.83 million shares worth more than $440.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Advent International Corporation held 58.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 16.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.9 million and represent 8.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $4.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $3.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.