Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the last trade at $6.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -2.89% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -191.54% off its 52-week high price of $18.60 and 18.5% above the 52-week low of $5.20. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting -2.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the ACHR stock price touched $6.38 or saw a rise of 18.31%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc. shares have moved -36.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) have changed 7.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -135.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.74% from current levels.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.