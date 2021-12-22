An In-Depth Look At The Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Stock

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.18M, closed the last trade at $3.38 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 13.80% during that session. The IINN stock price is -183.73% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 33.43% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Sporting 13.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the IINN stock price touched $3.38 or saw a rise of 8.65%. Year-to-date, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. shares have moved -28.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) have changed 16.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -195.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -195.86% from current levels.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) estimates and forecasts

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.