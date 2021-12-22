An Analysis Of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Stock

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.24M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.20% during that session. The ORTX stock price is -603.88% off its 52-week high price of $9.08 and 10.08% above the 52-week low of $1.16. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Sporting 3.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Orchard Therapeutics plc shares have moved -70.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have changed -9.79%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -907.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -403.88% from current levels.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orchard Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.88%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and 11.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 164.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.1 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.05% with a share float percentage of 60.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orchard Therapeutics plc having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 11.03 million shares worth more than $25.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 8.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 10.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.95 million and represent 8.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.99% shares in the company for having 5.01 million shares of worth $22.0 million while later fund manager owns 3.84 million shares of worth $16.84 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.06% of company’s outstanding stock.