ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Shares Are Up 7.27% YTD

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 3.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.87M, closed the recent trade at $1.40 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 18.64% during that session. The ALJJ stock price is -98.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.78 and 31.43% above the 52-week low of $0.96. The 3-month trading volume is 38.82K shares.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Sporting 18.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the ALJJ stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares have moved 7.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) have changed 2.61%.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.87% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.90% over the past 5 years.

ALJJ Dividends

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.25% with a share float percentage of 14.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Verdad Advisers, LP with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $1.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Verdad Advisers, LP held 2.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.74 million and represent 0.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.