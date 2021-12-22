A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $555.94M, closed the last trade at $10.32 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 5.09% during that session. The DCPH stock price is -500.0% off its 52-week high price of $61.92 and 26.07% above the 52-week low of $7.63. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Sporting 5.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the DCPH stock price touched $10.32 or saw a rise of 1.34%. Year-to-date, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -81.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have changed 21.41%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.53%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.40% and -20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 125.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.6 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.05 million and $19.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 220.60% for the current quarter and 19.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -6.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.00%.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.00% with a share float percentage of 109.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 4.24 million shares worth more than $155.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Redmile Group, LLC held 7.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.79 million and represent 6.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $43.56 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $42.01 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.