A Detailed Analysis Of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.12M, closed the last trade at $7.80 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 21.68% during that session. The CMMB stock price is -2064.1% off its 52-week high price of $168.80 and 17.82% above the 52-week low of $6.41. The 3-month trading volume is 152.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Sporting 21.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the CMMB stock price touched $7.80 or saw a rise of 10.96%. Year-to-date, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved -71.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) have changed -15.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -476.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -284.62% from current levels.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.87%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.40% and 97.90% for the next quarter.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.77% with a share float percentage of 47.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.58 million shares worth more than $74.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 24.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Maven Securities Limited, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.63 million and represent 1.18% of shares outstanding.