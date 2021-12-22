94.93% Gain Drives BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 100.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.47M, closed the recent trade at $2.88 per share which meant it gained $1.4 on the day or 94.93% during that session. The BVXV stock price is -150.69% off its 52-week high price of $7.22 and 52.78% above the 52-week low of $1.36. The 3-month trading volume is 78.96K shares.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Sporting 94.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the BVXV stock price touched $2.88 or saw a rise of 17.48%. Year-to-date, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved -47.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) have changed -27.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -941.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -941.67% from the levels at last check today.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.17% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.40% over the past 5 years.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.13% with a share float percentage of 3.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 79440.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 45544.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.70% shares in the company for having 79090.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 50005.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.