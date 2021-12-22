7.85% Gain Drives Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04B, closed the last trade at $10.31 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 7.85% during that session. The SEAT stock price is -39.19% off its 52-week high price of $14.35 and 9.02% above the 52-week low of $9.38. The 3-month trading volume is 733.35K shares.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) trade information

Sporting 7.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the SEAT stock price touched $10.31 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Vivid Seats Inc. shares have moved 4.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) have changed -16.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -103.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.79% from current levels.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.85% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

SEAT Dividends

Vivid Seats Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.35% with a share float percentage of 63.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivid Seats Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company.