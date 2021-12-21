Will FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $609.97M, closed the last trade at $7.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -8.56% during that session. The FTCI stock price is -119.29% off its 52-week high price of $15.46 and 11.77% above the 52-week low of $6.22. The 3-month trading volume is 995.74K shares.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Sporting -8.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the FTCI stock price touched $7.05 or saw a rise of 18.12%. Year-to-date, FTC Solar Inc. shares have moved -50.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have changed -25.71%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.96% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.60% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.11 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.32% with a share float percentage of 16.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FTC Solar Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology with over 1.12 million shares worth more than $15.29 million. As of Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held 1.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity Balanced Fund, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Apr 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.85 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.