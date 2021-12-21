Why Should You Consider Adding Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) To Your Portfolio?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.67B, closed the recent trade at $95.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -223.16% off its 52-week high price of $308.00 and 8.44% above the 52-week low of $87.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the TDOC stock price touched $95.31 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health Inc. shares have moved -52.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed -22.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $156.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $88.00 while the price target rests at a high of $215.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -125.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.67% from the levels at last check today.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teladoc Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -185.84%, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.80% and 77.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.90%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $516.89 million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $539.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $282.17 million and $383.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 83.20% for the current quarter and 40.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.00% over the past 5 years.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.57% with a share float percentage of 85.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health Inc. having a total of 1,092 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 16.46 million shares worth more than $2.09 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.01 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.65 billion and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 9.8 million shares of worth $1.47 billion while later fund manager owns 4.32 million shares of worth $645.49 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.