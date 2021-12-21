Why Buy Stock In Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)?

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.17B, closed the recent trade at $20.60 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The JWN stock price is -125.49% off its 52-week high price of $46.45 and 8.06% above the 52-week low of $18.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.59 million shares.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the JWN stock price touched $20.60 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Nordstrom Inc. shares have moved -35.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have changed -42.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nordstrom Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 129.16%, compared to 32.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.90% and 414.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.55 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.1 billion and $3.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.60% for the current quarter and 20.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -238.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.92% with a share float percentage of 87.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordstrom Inc. having a total of 517 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.27 million shares worth more than $448.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 7.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.83 million and represent 6.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 3.15 million shares of worth $115.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.98 million shares of worth $98.6 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.