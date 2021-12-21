Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.87B, closed the recent trade at $193.92 per share which meant it lost -$4.05 on the day or -2.05% during that session. The ZM stock price is -132.97% off its 52-week high price of $451.77 and 9.93% above the 52-week low of $174.66. The 3-month trading volume is 4.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.09.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Sporting -2.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the ZM stock price touched $193.92 or saw a rise of 5.51%. Year-to-date, Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares have moved -41.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have changed -22.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $298.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $571.91. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -194.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.14% from the levels at last check today.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.91%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.10% and -13.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.50%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 44.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.58%.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.46% with a share float percentage of 71.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoom Video Communications Inc. having a total of 1,202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.47 million shares worth more than $5.35 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 13.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.43 billion and represent 5.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 5.67 million shares of worth $2.2 billion while later fund manager owns 3.39 million shares of worth $931.7 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.