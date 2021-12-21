Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Lower

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 6.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $922.43M, closed the last trade at $3.32 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The UEC stock price is -74.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.79 and 54.52% above the 52-week low of $1.51. The 3-month trading volume is 8.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the UEC stock price touched $3.32 or saw a rise of 11.7%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp. shares have moved 88.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have changed -32.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -110.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -65.66% from current levels.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 12.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.78% with a share float percentage of 36.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 22.42 million shares worth more than $59.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.57 million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.16% shares in the company for having 16.7 million shares of worth $36.24 million while later fund manager owns 7.32 million shares of worth $15.89 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.