Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.45M, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -5.00% during that session. The UBX stock price is -543.42% off its 52-week high price of $9.78 and 5.92% above the 52-week low of $1.43. The 3-month trading volume is 864.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Sporting -5.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 12/20/21 when the UBX stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 13.64%. Year-to-date, Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved -70.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have changed -39.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -689.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -163.16% from current levels.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.37%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.90% and -21.60% for the next quarter.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.81% with a share float percentage of 67.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.12 million shares worth more than $24.69 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 7.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.82 million and represent 6.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 1.7 million shares of worth $8.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $5.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.